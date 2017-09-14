Lil’ Kim And Remy Ma Tease New Collaboration

To the glee of many, Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma have joined forces for a new collaboration. The Queen Bee took to Twitter with a photo of herself and Remy clocking in the hours at the studio.

“My partner frfr @RealRemyMa,” she captioned below. “The amount of that was in this room was ridiculous!! Somebody call the fire marshals sheesh. We just made history.”

😻My partner frfr @RealRemyMa!! The amount of 🔥that was in this room was ridiculous!! Somebody call the fire marshals sheesh ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zHkF3hnQHJ — Lil’ Kim (@LilKim) September 13, 2017



Fellow New York rapper Remy Ma also shared a photo from behind the mic, which presumably means the collaboration will appear on Remy’s first solo LP since 2006, 7 Winters, 6 Summers.

“It’s coming,” she tweeted. “#Legendary #7Winters6Summers #PrettyBrown.”

On Instagram, she continued: “This me all day around @lilkimthequeenbee …had to literally get up and move away from her just to finish writing my verse cuz I was dying laughingDistressed jeans, sneakers, & flight jackets flow#RemyMa #RemyMafia #7W6S.”