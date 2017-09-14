Lil’ Kim And Remy Ma Tease New Collaboration

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
CREDIT: Getty

To the glee of many, Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma have joined forces for a new collaboration. The Queen Bee took to Twitter with a photo of herself and Remy clocking in the hours at the studio.

“My partner frfr @RealRemyMa,” she captioned below. “The amount of that was in this room was ridiculous!! Somebody call the fire marshals sheesh. We just made history.”


Fellow New York rapper Remy Ma also shared a photo from behind the mic, which presumably means the collaboration will appear on Remy’s first solo LP since 2006, 7 Winters, 6 Summers.

“It’s coming,” she tweeted. “#Legendary #7Winters6Summers #PrettyBrown.”

On Instagram, she continued: “This me all day around @lilkimthequeenbee …had to literally get up and move away from her just to finish writing my verse cuz I was dying laughingDistressed jeans, sneakers, & flight jackets flow#RemyMa #RemyMafia #7W6S.”

Tags: Collaboration, Lil Kim, New Music, Remy Ma