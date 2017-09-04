Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3″ has undoubtedly served as the soundtrack to summer 2017. Or, at the very least, to this year’s bustling festival season. Oddly enough, even though it was released as a single in March 2017, the wildly popular Luv Is Rage 2 hit has only just now received the video treatment.

In addition to showing off bloody foreheads, zombies, Arabic subtitles and a random appearance from The Weeknd, the long overdue video gives us a peek into Virgil Abloh’s directorial pursuits. The horror flick-style video was directed by the Off-White designer himself and produced by his Off-WhiteTM Films.

