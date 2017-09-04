Lil Wayne is recovering in hospital after he suffered multiple seizures in a Chicago hotel room, according to reports. The 34-year-old rapper, who has epilepsy, missed a performance in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Sept. 3) after enduring a number of fits, TMZ reports.

READ Forever: Drake’s Adds To Tattoo Collection With Lil Wayne Ink

Doctors at Northwestern Memorial advised against immediately releasing Wayne due to his latest run of poor health. As a result, his scheduled show Sunday night at Drais Beachclub in Las Vegas was canceled. “Lil Wayne and the entire Young Money / Maverick team are valued partners and members of the Drai’s LIVE family,” the show’s promoters explained in a social media post. “Our priority is the health and well-being of our artists. Everyone at Drai’s wishes Lil Wayne a speedy recovery during this time.”

READ Lil Wayne: “Birdman, Suck My D***”

The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, has had a string of well-publicised health setbacks in recent years.He was hospitalized in June 2016 after suffering what was described at the time as two minor seizures just days prior to his planned appearance at the E3 Expo in Los Angeles. And in 2013, Wayne spent time in an intensive care unit. “The reason being for the seizures is just plain stress, no rest, overworking myself. That’s just typical me though,” he said at the time.

This story was originally featured on Billbord.