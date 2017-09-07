Lil Wayne’s Manager Says The Rapper’s Epilepsy Won’t Stop Him

Lil Wayne caused quite the scare when news broke that he was rushed to the hospital after suffering from multiple seizures. Fortunately, the rapper was released from emergency earlier this week, on the condition that he take two weeks off from his busy tour schedule and get some rest. But despite the doctor’s recommendation, Weezy’s manager, Cortez Bryant suggested that the rapper has no intentions of taking a break.

TMZ reportedly caught up with Bryant at LAX. When reporters asked him how Wayne was doing, Bryant said he was “good.” While Bryant was aware of the doctor’s thoughts about Wayne being “overworked,” he seemed unsure that telling Tunechi to take a break was actually going to get through to him. “I tell him that all the time but I don’t think that’s gonna work,” Bryant said. “He’s a workaholic. That’s what got him to where he is now. He’s in the studio all the time, trying to make music, get through this situation, and give his fans what they need.”

As previously reported, sources close to TMZ stated that Wayne’s seizures were related to sleep deprivation as well as his epilepsy. But Bryant assured fans that his medical emergency was strictly triggered by his previous medical history. “He’s an epileptic. That’s the reality of it,” he said. “It’s something that we know we’re gonna have to deal with for the rest of his life. You know, we just make sure that you gotta pop your meds and try to force him to get some rest, but sometimes he doesn’t do that, but it’s not gonna hinder us or stop us.”

It’s unclear whether Lil Wayne will jump right back into the tour schedule now that he’s been released from the hospital. But Bryant said that Wayne will persevere and give the fans what they want.