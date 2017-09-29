Multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda teased in an interview as well as on social media that he is preparing a song for Hurricane Maria relief, slated to be a “love letter” to Puerto Rico.

On Twitter Thursday night (Sept. 28), the Hamilton creator posted pics featuring Latin music superstar Ruben Blades, “Hamilton” actor Anthony Ramos and Slaughterhouse’s Joell Ortiz. Many of the captions for the photos said “without giving too much away…” Reports are saying that the song will be released on Oct. 6.

Yup, the first ep is about how young Hamilteen wrote for HURRICANE RELIEF FOR THE CARIBBEAN.

(True story)Thank you!https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/C1AjvGWQDq — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 29, 2017

Miranda is of Puerto Rican descent. In an interview with CNN, he and his father Luis discussed their attempts to help the country, as well as family members who reside in the U.S. territory.

“There were a few terrifying days where nobody heard from anyone,” Lin-Manuel explained. “We were lucky enough to speak to our family, who got limited cell service, and they are holding up and they’re all right, but it’s a gritted-teeth smile, if that makes any sense. Food is scarce, water is scarce and everyone is doing everything they can to alleviate that as quickly as possible.”

“Puerto Ricans, that’s 3.5 million American citizens, just like Texas, just like Florida,” he continued. “I know there’s a tendency for fatigue because we’ve just been through two hurricanes. And we can’t be fatigued when it comes to our fellow Americans.”