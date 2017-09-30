Lin-Manuel Miranda came to the defense of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Twitter this weekend after she was the target of tweets by President Donald Trump.

“She has been working 24/7 [while] you have been GOLFING,” Miranda said to Trump Saturday (Sept. 30) after he critiqued Cruz’s leadership in Puerto Rico following the relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. “You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took,” he added.

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Miranda went on to commend Cruz for her work in Puerto Rico. Before and after Maria’s existence, Cruz remained on the ground helping the millions effected by the storm.

I have been so moved by YOUR generosity since Maria.

You deserve a leader who shares an OUNCE, a SHRED of the compassion you all have. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Activists also shared their appreciation for Cruz, with many sharing photos of the leader with victims of the storm.

To be clear, this is the mayor of San Juan who he insulted. She's using a bullhorn to find people. pic.twitter.com/OsbcNKANLd — Denice Frohman (@denicefrohman) September 30, 2017

Cruz paid no mind to Trump’s rhetoric, telling CNN her only concern is the health and safety of the people.

San Juan Mayor after Trumps's tweets: "We have one goal, it is to save lives… I have no time for distractions." https://t.co/jOGwpQlsWQ pic.twitter.com/8yWRX4PiHu — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 30, 2017

Miranda, who is of Puerto Rican descent, has family in the Vega Alta region of the island. The entertainer will be front and center at TIDAL’s upcoming charity concert to raise money and send goods to the island. He also is in the middle of creating a charity single with other Puerto Rican musicians for the cause.

