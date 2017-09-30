Lin-Manuel Miranda To Donald Trump: “You’re Going Straight To Hell” For Puerto Rico Twitter Rant
Lin-Manuel Miranda came to the defense of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Twitter this weekend after she was the target of tweets by President Donald Trump.
READ Donald Trump Slams San Juan Mayor For Exposing His Lackluster Hurricane Relief Efforts
“She has been working 24/7 [while] you have been GOLFING,” Miranda said to Trump Saturday (Sept. 30) after he critiqued Cruz’s leadership in Puerto Rico following the relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. “You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took,” he added.
Miranda went on to commend Cruz for her work in Puerto Rico. Before and after Maria’s existence, Cruz remained on the ground helping the millions effected by the storm.
Activists also shared their appreciation for Cruz, with many sharing photos of the leader with victims of the storm.
Cruz paid no mind to Trump’s rhetoric, telling CNN her only concern is the health and safety of the people.
Miranda, who is of Puerto Rican descent, has family in the Vega Alta region of the island. The entertainer will be front and center at TIDAL’s upcoming charity concert to raise money and send goods to the island. He also is in the middle of creating a charity single with other Puerto Rican musicians for the cause.
READ JAY-Z & Fat Joe Team Up For Hurricane Maria Relief In Puerto Rico