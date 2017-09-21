Logic & Alessia Cara Perform “1-800-273-8255″ On The Ellen Show

Logic brought his much-needed suicide prevention song “1-800-273-8255″ to The Ellen Show this week. He and Alessia Cara touched hearts in the studio audience with their stirring performance featuring a live band and choir.

The song’s impact continues to show on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and we have to mention the most important part: It’s really helping save lives.