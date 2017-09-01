Lonzo Ball Says Nas Is Outdated, Calls Migos And Future “Real Hip-Hop”

2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers
CREDIT: Getty Images

L.A. Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball said on his family’s Facebook reality show Ball In The Family that in today’s day and age, Nas is “outdated” and not “real hip-hop.”

READ: Lonzo Ball Pokes Fun At Dad For Father’s Day Foot Locker Commercial

A production member said that he’s going to try and get the 19-year-old to listen to “real hip-hop,” to which Zo replies “that’s not gonna happen, ya’ll outdated, man.”

“Don’t nobody listens to Nas no more. Real hip-hop is Migos and Future,” he says before mumbling a tune from today’s rappers (hard to make out which one it is, they all sound so similar). His comments can be heard around the nine-minute mark.

This wouldn’t be the first time the young baller has come under fire for his views on the hip-hop game. Back in July, he tweeted that he liked Issa Album from 21 Savage more than he liked 4:44 from Jay-Z. It’s clear that Ball leans towards new school musicians. While everyone has their own thoughts and opinions, many were quick to drag Ball through the mud.

READ: LaVar Ball Says Lonzo Will Take The Lakers To The Playoffs

Check out some reactions to his recent statements below.

 

Tags: future, Lonzo Ball, Migs, Nas, New School, Old School