L.A. Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball said on his family’s Facebook reality show Ball In The Family that in today’s day and age, Nas is “outdated” and not “real hip-hop.”

A production member said that he’s going to try and get the 19-year-old to listen to “real hip-hop,” to which Zo replies “that’s not gonna happen, ya’ll outdated, man.”

“Don’t nobody listens to Nas no more. Real hip-hop is Migos and Future,” he says before mumbling a tune from today’s rappers (hard to make out which one it is, they all sound so similar). His comments can be heard around the nine-minute mark.

This wouldn’t be the first time the young baller has come under fire for his views on the hip-hop game. Back in July, he tweeted that he liked Issa Album from 21 Savage more than he liked 4:44 from Jay-Z. It’s clear that Ball leans towards new school musicians. While everyone has their own thoughts and opinions, many were quick to drag Ball through the mud.

Check out some reactions to his recent statements below.

How dare Lonzo ball disrespected Nas…..he needs a formal apology — Olaxson Koisee (@OlaxsonK) September 1, 2017

It’s weird that Lonzo Ball has so much hate for 90s hip-hop given that he looks exactly like Craig Mack. — whitt_pivotstovideo (@whitt_writes) September 1, 2017