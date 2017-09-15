On Thursday (Sept. 14), Lorde unleashed a star-studded remix of her her Melodrama cut “Homemade Dynamite,” tapping the likes of Khalid, SZA and Post Malone for the infectious party banger.

The “Green Light” singer oozes her breathy voice onto the bubbly, upbeat arrangement as Khalid’s soulful croons envelope around her murmured tone: “Our rules, our dreams, we’re blind/ Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite/ Our friends, our drinks, we get inspired/ Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite/ Blowing shit up with homemade d-d-d-dynamite,” the two sing in harmony.

Next, SZA chimes in and sings about her encounter with a new friend. “I checked your girl at the door/ I sent your friend to the store/ It’s only me and you/ Finally you’re still and I don’t regret,” she sings as the song slows down before Post Malone joins the crew, enamored by his love interest and injects his own flair into the mix.

