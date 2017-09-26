Lupe Fiasco Is “Running From President”
Lupe Fiasco celebrated the 5th anniversary of his Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1 album on Monday (Sept 25). Instead of an extravagant party, the DROGAS rapper found a freestyle — with lyrics that matter — a more fitting choice of remembrance for his fans.
Over sparse Soundtrakk production, Chicago’s outspoken lyricist waxes poetic about the current f*ckery taking place in our white house today. We feel the man.
"Running From President" @Soundtrakk
✌
Happy Birthday F&L 2! pic.twitter.com/YJ98eYIW8M
— DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) September 26, 2017
