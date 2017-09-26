As we gear up for Dreamville’s new recruit, Lute, to release his upcoming album, West 1996 , he gives us a smooth second single featuring Earthgang and Cam O’bi — titled “Premonition.”

On the laid-back, gloomy track, Lute and the Atlanta duo fire off hard-hitting bars about the grimy world around them. The Charlotte rapper keeps it a hundo with rhmyes like: “They say “life is what you make” so it’s all for the taken/Seen a family get evicted, had me reminiscing/Yet I’m bitching about life, I should be happy I’m alive/But shit, we tired of flipping fries/Niggas trapping on the side.”

Previously, Lute hit us over the head with another banger from the album, “Juggin.”