Dreamville has been adding quality MCs to its roster. After announcing the signing of Atlanta duo, EarthGang, the house the J.Cole helped build has signed another lyrically adept rapper named Lute.

The North Carolina native released a solid project back in 2012 titled West 1996, on which he showcased his polished flow while he touched on subjects like his days working odd jobs, his undying ove for hip-hop, and more. With the announcement of the record deal, Dreamville Records also released mini-documentary about his journey, Lute: Still Slummin.’ The eleven minute film shows Lute’s journey from his days holding down a 9-5 to the birth of his daughter, all the while holding onto his rap dreams.

“My album is a accumulation of chapters and events leading up to Dreamville signing me,” says Lute. “It’s a window into the last five years of my life: the obstacles, the challenges, the changes. It’s also motivation to not let people or circumstances define who you are. My only competition is the person I was yesterday. I’ve been patient and very appreciative of this platform and now its time to show what I’m capable of.”

Lute has been signed to J.Cole’s label since 2015. He’s been busy touring with Cole, and creating new music. The rookie rapper also made an appearance on Revenge Of The Dreamers 2.

Watch the documentary above.