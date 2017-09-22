On Friday (Sept. 22), Macklemore made his official return as a solo artist when he released his new album, Gemini.

After dishing out a myriad of singles including his syrupy concoction “Marmalade” with Lil Yachty and his newly released nostalgia record “Good Old Days” featuring Kesha, Macklemore keeps his groove going on Gemini, sans Ryan Lewis.

In an interview with Sway in the Morning, he explained why Lewis opted to bow out from his latest offering. “It was a decision that we both came to,” he said. “I think with the last album and how intense it was at times — particularly making ‘White Privilege II’ [on This Unruly Mess I’ve Made], that was an intense, as it should have been, song to write … I think it was really heavy to make a nine-minute song about race. And again, it should be heavy. You can’t even scrape the surface on it.”

“I think with that and just other songs that we did, it was time to step back a little bit,” he continued. “And Ryan was the one that actually brought it up to me and I was like, ‘Yo, let’s do an EP.’ And he was like, ‘I feel like I would be the worst producer for you right now.’ I’ma give you guys the hundo version. I think that that was the best thing that he could have said because we needed that space. You need space to appreciate somebody.”

In support of his newest endeavor, Macklemore will kick off his Gemini Tour Oct. 6 in Portland.