After overcoming many obstacles throughout his life and career, Macklemore has proven himself to be one of hip-hop’s most well rounded artists in recent years. This week, he documents his incredible journey to the big time on a new song with Ke$ha. From his forthcoming album, Gemini, the pair strolls down memory lane on “Good Old Days.”

The song finds the Seattle spitter revisiting his early days when he was grinding as a young up-and-coming MC. He reflects on the magic and simplicity of the moments from his past. “Good Old Days” really showcases Macklemore at his best, introspectively rapping, while Ke$ha provides some soul-stirring vocals to make the song hit home.

Macklemore’s new album Gemini will be available this Friday (Sept. 22) on all digital services.

