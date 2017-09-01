It looks like Mahershala Ali is gearing up for an Emmy consideration following this exciting news. According to Deadline, the captivating actor officially joined the cast of HBO’s True Detective season three.

According to the film and television site, the upcoming installment of the crime thriller “will tell the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks.” The storyline will follow the course of three detached settings.

Ali will join a legion of esteemed actors who’ve starred in the show’s previous seasons like Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and more.

So far, the 43-year-old garnered a stellar year for his Oscar-winning role in Moonlight to his appearance in the groundbreaking reel, Hidden Figures.