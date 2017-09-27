Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have announced the creation of “Somos Una Voz” (We Are One Voice), a relief initiative backed by an alliance of celebrities “working together to rush food shelter, medicine, power and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters” in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Mexico’s 7.1 earthquake.

“Somos Una Voz” kicks off with a heavyweight list of artists and actors that also includes Yankees great Alex Rodriguez and designer Narciso Rodriguez, counting on over 1 billion combined social media followers to raise awareness for the cause. Those who have joined the alliance are:

Alejandro Fernandez, Alejandro Sanz, Alex Rodriguez, Alex Sensation, Bruno Mars, Caila, Chayanne, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Edward Norton, Enrique Santos, Fat Joe, Fonseca, Gente de Zona, J Balvin, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessy & Joy, Jimmy Smits, John Leguizamo, Juan Luis Guerra, Kany Garcia, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Magic!, Mario Domm, Motiff, Nacho, Narciso Rodriguez, Nicky Jam, Paul Simon, Pitbull, Prince Royce, Ricky Martin, Romeo Santos, Vin Diesel and Yandel.

The public can donate to the fund at somosunavoz.com. Donations collected by Somos Una Voz will go to American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way and United for Puerto Rico, with more beneficiaries expected to be announced.

Lopez previously made a personal pledge of $1 million to aid Puerto Rico.

“Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” Lopez said at a New York City press conference on Sunday (Sept. 24), where she was joined by A-Rod (her boyfriend) and New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Marc Anthony sent an emotional message through a video on social media to people in Puerto Rico over the weekend in English and Spanish, telling them, “Don’t lose faith…In moments like this, it’s easy to feel alone, you’re not. We are on our way.”

