Hurricane Maria took a direct hit on Puerto Rico last week, and was hailed as the most powerful storm the island has seen in over 80 years.

However, it seems as though those in charge have not been focusing their energy on disaster relief in the U.S. territory. Marc Anthony tweeted on Monday (Sept. 25) that a certain 45th commander-in-chief needs to start paying attention to people who need help the most.

“Mr. President shut the f**k up about NFL,” he wrote. “Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.” Anthony is of Puerto Rican descent, and his parents hail from Yauco.

The entire island is without electricity after the Category 4 storm pummeled them last week, and there is reportedly no running water and limited communication.

As of late, Trump has been tweeting about his disapproval over sports stars in the NBA and NFL choosing to exercise their First Amendment rights to kneel during the National Anthem in protest and solidarity.