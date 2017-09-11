Mariah Carey Being Honored At Vh1 Hip-Hop Honors

Mariah Carey and her classic rap collaborations will be honored at the upcoming Vh1 special, “Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers.”

Throughout her illustrious career, Mimi has released songs featuring some of the hip-hop game’s heavyweights, such as Jay Z, Busta Rhymes, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Nas, just to name a few.

You DEF know this ’90s game-changing diva, @MariahCarey​! 🎤✨ We’re honoring this ICON Sept 18 at 9/8c! #HipHopHonors https://t.co/wdM0CJGgl5 — VH1 (@VH1) September 11, 2017

Carey and Martin Lawrence are two of the stars who will be recognized for their contributions to the 90s hip-hop scene; other honorees have yet to be announced.

The Regina Hall-hosted event will be held at Paramount Studios in Hollywood on Sept. 17, and will air on the network Sept. 18. The theme of the evening will be a 90s block party.

