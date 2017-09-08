Massy “MankoFit” Arias wasn’t always the fitness god and health coach 2.3 million of her followers know today. Some years back, she found herself deteriorating from an abusive relationship that could have easily taken her life. That is, until she pulled herself up by the bootstraps and said “no more,” using fitness as the antidote to her chronic depression.

READ: Nothin’ But Sweat: Meet Personal Trainer, Massy ‘Mankofit’ Arias

Today, Massy is happily married to an equally stellar athleticism guru and all around genuine human being, Stefan Williams. Earlier this year, to the glee of many of her faithful fans, the two gave birth to their first child, a swoon-worthy bundle of joy by the name of Indira Sarai.

CREDIT: Jennifer Reagan

Following Massy’s new brand ambassador position with corporate giant Target, the newly-minted mommy stopped by the VIBE headquarters to talk all things wellness. We also dip into the not-so-easily digestible topics of politics and the business of mainstream medicine, to the infrequently talked about matters of natural birthing and doula tradition. And let’s just say Massy gets all the way real.

READ: Social Media Week: Massy Arias Talks Fitness And Being @Mankofit

Watch it all go down below: