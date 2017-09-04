Beyonce has been feeling the love from fans and her famous friends for her 36th birthday. The singer also received a special birthday video from her father Mathew Knowles by way of social media.

Uploaded to his Twitter account Monday (Sept. 4), Mr. Knowles seemed reflective as he filmed the Houston skyline while wishing his eldest daughter a blessed earthstrong. “I can remember the day you were born,” he said. “I was actually in the room. This is your city, your city loves you. More importantly, I love you. I love you with all my heart. I’m so proud of you. I just wanted to tell you happy birthday.”

Knowles wasn’t apart of the girl-power driven photo homage to the singer which included his granddaughter Blue Ivy, former First Lady Michelle Obama, ex-wife Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Angie Beyince, Serena Williams and Bey’s stepsister and actress Bianca Lawson. Bey’s husband JAY-Z also got the crowd at the Made In America music festival on Sunday (Sept. 3) to wish the entertainer and humanitarian a happy birthday.

In addition to his daughters Bey and Solange, Knowles also has a 7-year-old son with actress Alexsandra Wright and a daughter with former model Taqoya Branscomb.

