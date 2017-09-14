MC Lyte recently presided over The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts Family Theater in Washington, D.C., to host “Pitch & Flow,” a hip-hop competition that pairs socially conscious rappers with social entrepreneurs.

“Pitch & Flow brought together emcees and entrepreneurs to tackle all types of issues at the same time,” said Lyte. “Emcees and entrepreneurs collaborated in record time and inspired each other in the process.”

CREDIT: Gediyon Kifle

Stretch Armstrong provided commentary for the night, while the legendary Doug E. Fresh and Roc Nation’s Young Paris battled it out onstage.

CREDIT: Gediyon Kifle

Rapper Professor Lyrical and social businessman Samir Ibrahim also took home a monetary prize. The proceeds will benefit their company, Sun Culture, which was created to make it cheaper for farmers in East Africa to grow their crops by providing them with a solar-powered irrigation system.