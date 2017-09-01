The Meadows Music & Arts lineup won over music lovers earlier this summer and now with the event a few weeks away, the set times have been announced.

The three-day event taking place at New York’s Citi Field Sept. 15- 17 in Queens leads with back to back performances from Lizzo, 21 Savage, Migos, Joey Bada$$, Run The Jewels, Blood Orange and the Brooklyn’s own JAY-Z. Saturday’s lineup continues to blend hip-hop’s pillars of yesterday and today with acts like LL Cool J, Erykah Badu and De La Soul with early sets and Future, Nas and M.I.A. closing the evening.

Sunday welcomes Queens finest like Nas, Action Bronson and buzz worthy acts like GTA and Kamaiyah (pictured above). Festival goers can create reminders and their own schedules via the mobile app, available on Andriod and Apple devices here.

The purchase deadline to get wristbands shipped for free has also been extended to Saturday Sept. 2.

Check out the full schedule here.

