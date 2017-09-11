Summer might be winding down, but festival season is still in full bloom. This week, the The Meadows Music And Arts Festival is set to go down at Citifield in Queens, New York, from Friday, Sept. 15th, to Sunday, Sept. 17th. With a plethora of artists hitting four stages, music lovers will fall to their knees in sheer delight.

From veterans like JAY-Z, Nas and LL Cool J to curators of cool vibes like Blood Orange, 21 Savage and Migos, there’s plenty of music to digest throughout the festival’s four stages. With scheduling finally released to ticket holders, one can only wonder what each set list will bring. Meadows’ inaugural festival featured a few plot twists, but left everyone satisfied with performances from J.Cole, Damian Marley, Kygo and Chance The Rapper.

Each act managed to let loose tracks that spoke to new and old fans. Below are some of our desired set lists from ten of this year’s performers. Our fingers and toes are crossed.

Friday (Sept. 15)

21 Savage (Shea Stage | 3:00-4:00)

Dream Setlist Picks: “Supply,” “Red Opps,” “Facetime,” “Bank Account;” with surprise verses from Issa Rae and Gucci Mane on “Issa” and “Free Gucci”

It’s only right the rapper take a break from his brooding stage presence and turn up the heat with odes to his early tunes while bringing out some unlikely characters. It also wouldn’t hurt to get the crowd in the feels with R&B-karaoke.

Migos (Meadows Stage | 4:00-5:00)

Dream Setlist Picks: “Handsome & Wealthy,” “Fight Night,” “Just Wait on It,” “Versace,” “Kelly Price” and a freestyle from Takeoff

In two years, the Atlanta trio will officially have ten years of making music under their belt. During that time, Takeoff, Quavo and Offset have made hits that reach stripclubs in Decatur to the Billboard charts. Their extensive catalog only allows us to enjoy one celebratory tune after the other, which is needed during the last leg of festival season.

Blood Orange (Shea Stage | 7:15-8:15)

Dream Setlist Picks: “Galaxy of the Lost” (Lightspeed Champion), “Sutphin Boulevard,” “It Is What It Is” “All That (Carly Rae Jepsen),”Best To You,” and “Hadron Collider” with Nelly Furtado.

Dev Hynes holds a special gift in the creative space. The British artist has a pen just as smooth as his harmonies. A few covers of some of his best productions for Carly Rae Jepsen (“All That”), Sky Ferreira (“Everything Is Embarrassing”); paired with some of standout tracks from 2016’s Freetown Sound, would take us out of the festival space and into the singer-songwriter’s benevolent world.

JAY- Z (Meadows Stage | 8:15-10:00)

Dream Setlist Picks: “U Don’t Know,” “Jigga That Ni**a,” “Do You Wanna Ride,” “Lucifer,” “Moonlight” and a mashup of “Smile”/”Blueprint (Momma Loves Me)”

Between his Meadows and Made In America festival performances lies the 16th anniversary of Jay’s most important album, The Blueprint. It’s only right Uncle Hov drops cuts like “U Don’t Know” and “Jigga That Ni**a,” with the latter track only seeing a live performance a handful of times.

Saturday (Sept. 16)

Big Boi (Shea Stage | 3:00- 4:00)

Dream Setlist Picks: “Daddy Fat Sax,” “I Can’t Wait” verse, “Lines,” and a Killer Mike-joined melody of “The Whole World,” “I’m On It (Kryptonite)” and “Kill Jill”

The Atlanta legend’s low-key genius collabs allow him to pull from his most lyrical tracks to the most soulful. His jams with Killer Mike also warrant a few mins. This could be hard to do considering Mike will be on stage with El-P as Run The Jewels, but anything is possible in Boomiverse.

Erykah Badu (Meadows Stage | 4:00-5:00)

Dream Setlist Picks: “Other Side of the Game,” “Honey,” “Phone Down,” “Fall in Love (Your Funeral)”, and the video freestyle from “Love of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop)”

Ms. Badu’s recent performances have included a few jokes here and there; from her soothing setlist at the inaugural Soulquarius Festival to Dave Chappelle’s Radio City residency. The singer-songwriter can spill more jokes our way, paired with a few slow jams for the lovers out there.

LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip (Queens Blvd Stage 4:00-5:00)

Dream Setlist Picks: “Loungin (Who Do You Luv),” “Flavor in Ya Ear (Remix)” verse, “Paradise,” “Rock The Bells,” and “Mama Said Knock You Out”

Mr. Todd Smith is gearing up for a busy fourth quarter with his onslaught of festival performances. The Grammy-winner doesn’t have to dig deep in the crates to take over the stage, which is why it will be a breeze for the NY native to dominate the crowd with his early 90’s and aughties hits.

Future (Meadows Stage | 6:00-7:15)

Dream Setlist Picks: “Same Damn Time,” “Itchin,” “No Games,” “New Level” and “Squares Out Your Circle” (sans Rocko)

Future’s stadium-like tunes are bound to dominate the main stage, especially tracks from his recent releases FUTURE and HNDRXX. Like many acts on this list, Future’s collaborations are just as big as his singles so it’s only right a few find their way into the setlist.

Sunday (Sept. 17)

Ghostface Killah (American Eagle Stage 5:00-6:00)

Dream Setlist Picks: “Ice Cream,” “Back Like That,” “Fish,” “Super Model,” “You Know I’m No Good” and “Dat Stick (Remix)” with Rich Chigga

Energetic and engaging, Ghostface will more than likely revel in bliss on the final day of the festival. In the past, the Wu-Tang legend has brought out surprise guests during his sets like Sheek Louch and RZA, but it would be pretty awesome to see a live version of “Dat Stick” Remix with Rich Chigga and Pouya.

Nas (Meadows Stage | 6:00-7:15)

Dream Setlist Picks: “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Made You Look,” “Street Dreams,” “Cherry Wine,” “One Mic” and a “Shook Ones” cover

Another titan taking over Meadows Fest is Nas, who’s live shows are both classic and memorable. With the MC performing in Queens, an homage to the borough and its other affiliates like Prodigy would be fitting. Mr. Nasir Jones did this over the summer shortly after the rapper’s death when he took the stage at the Woo Hah! festival in the Netherlands. Given that the tribute happened overseas, it would be great to see it one more time in his hometown.

