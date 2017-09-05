Meek Mill Affiliate Omelly Shot In New Jersey, Reportedly
Rumors surfaced Tuesday morning that Meek Mill affiliate and Dreamchasers rapper Omelly has been shot in New Jersey and taken to Copper University Healthcare.
“We are receiving reports that #DreamChasers rapper #Omelly was shot today in North Camden, NJ and that he was taken to #CopperUniversityHealthCare. We will keep you updated on this story,” reported The Shade Room via Instagram.
The news follows this weekend’s Made In America festival where the likes of JAY-Z, Damian Marley, Pusha T, Cardi B and Meek Mill himself took the stage.
It is still unclear as to the reason for or severity of Omelly’s shooting. Stay tuned as the story develops.