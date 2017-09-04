Admittedly, Meek Mill is still trying to grow into the man he truly wants to become. On his reflective track “Save Me,” the Philly rapper puts on his braggadocio ways to the side for a few minutes in order to lay all of his cards on the table.

His Will Ngo-directed music video for the somber song is no different. In the stark visuals, Meek pours his thoughts out while promising himself that he’ll do all he can to prove every single last one of his doubters wrong.

“Save Me” is featured on his recent project, Wins & Loses.