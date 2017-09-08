Meek Mill Has Plans To Get The Whole “Team Rich”

Meek Mill’s hustle is undeniable. That’s why we’re still bumping his latest effort, Wins and Losses. Coming off the recent release of the music visuals for “Save Me,” today (Sept. 8), the Philly rapper unveiled a brand new song titled, “Team Rich.”

Over synths and a soft piano, the MMG representative explains why his entire squad should be rich–mentally and financially. After delivering a powerful chorus, the Philly native launches into his always sooty street raps.

“Want the whole team rich, want the whole team rich/Want to see the whole team lit, see the whole team rich/See the whole team rich, want to see the whole team lit/My niggas so hungry, we got get that money and we ball forever/If you got some paper and I got some paper, if you fall, I’ma catch (I’ll catch you my nigga)/Want the whole team rich, want the whole team rich/Want to see the whole team lit, see the whole team rich/See the whole team rich, want to see the whole team lit/My niggas so hungry, we got get that money and we ball forever/If you got some paper and I got some paper, if you fall, I’ma catch (I’ll catch you my nigga)

Want the whole team rich,” raps Meek.

In related Meek Mill news, earlier this week, Dreamchasers rapper Omelly was shot in New Jersey and taken to Copper University Healthcare. Details of the shooting are still unclear.

Listen to “Team Rich” above.