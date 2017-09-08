The death toll is expected to rise after a monstrous earthquake rocked Mexico Thursday (Sept. 7). According to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, at least 35 people were killed and over 200 injured in the 8.1-magnitude quake.

The massive tremor rocked the South Pacific coast near the Guatemalan border late Thursday ravaging infrastructures in its path. Schools in nearly a dozen states were closed Friday as a result, while over a million briefly lost power. Chiapas and Oxaca, which is home to millions, are two of the most impoverished states in Mexico, were the hardest hit.

The quake, which triggered powerful aftershocks and tsunami warnings, is said to be the strongest to hit Mexico in nearly a century, and comes amid global natural disasters seemingly striking around the same time.

As rescue efforts begin in Mexico, the Caribbean nation of Barbuda was virtually destroyed by Hurricane Irma, while Florida braces for the powerful category 4 hurricane to make landfall. The hurricane comes on the heels of Houston’s ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey, while recent flooding has devastated various countries around the world, including Nigeria and South Asia — where 40 million people across India, Bangladesh and Nepal, are rebuilding after the worst floods to hit the region in four decades.

