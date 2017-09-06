MF Doom And Kool Keith Revisit The Boom-Bap Era On “Notebook 04″

MF DOOM continues to make good on his promise of new music with his Missing Notebook Rhymes series by delivering a new underground banger with veteran rapper Kool Keith.

The track, “Notebook 04,” is nothing short of thought-provoking hip-hopism combined with violent wordplay, over boom-bap production laid down by Astronote.

“Cock the swammy back, don’t hesitate, react, believe dat/They defecate where they eat at/More opposal than the Boars Head logo/The trees had em seein’ in portions in slow mo, whoa/A whole lot of funk, a whole lot of drunk, who knows/Could’ve did a line of bump with Donald Trump,” raps Doom.

Doom managed to secure a deal with Adult Swim to unveil 15 unreleased tracks for his Missing Notebook Rhymes. “Notebook 04″ follows collaborations with Jay Electronica (“True Lightyears”) and Sean Price (“Negus”).

Stream “Notebook 04″ below.