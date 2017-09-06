Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has called out the Las Vegas police department over an unlawful incident in which he claims officers used excessive force.

Posting to his social pages Wednesday (Sept. 6), Bennett opened up about an incident that happened during the weekend of the Floyd Mayweather–Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas. After the Aug. 26 fight, Bennett says he was leaving the venue with friends when pedestrians began running after hearing what sounded like gunshots.

He was then detained by two police officers who he claims were aggressive, with one allegedly pointing a gun at him.

Bennett also accused one officer of threatening to “blow his f***ing head off.” “I have always held a strong conviction that protesting or standing up for justice is just simply the right thing to do,” Bennett said, reflecting on the matter. He was eventually released from police custody once they realized who he was.

“This fact is unequivocally, without question why before every game, I sit during the national anthem — because equality doesn’t live in this country and no matter how much money you make, what job title you have, or how much you give, when you are seen as a ‘n*****,’ you will be treated that way,” he said.

A portion of his story was confirmed by way of TMZ Sports, which released footage of the arrest. The officer’s knee is pinned to Bennett’s back as he’s heard proclaiming his innocence.

Fellow NFLer Martellus Bennett posted to Instagram details about the call he received from his older brother, who had fear in his voice. “I’m sad that you have to share this type of experience with the world but at the same time I’m happy that it happened to you and you lived to talk about,” he said. “The conversation is growing and I’m glad your voice is one of the ones being heard.”

Colin Kaepernick also showed love to Bennett. “This violation that happened against my Brother Michael Bennett is disgusting and unjust,” Kaepernick tweeted. “I stand with Michael and I stand with the people.” In the past, Bennett has showed support to Kaepernick’s national anthem protest.

ESPN reports that police officer Jacinto Rivera said the Las Vegas police are searching for footage and police reports that support Bennett’s account of the incident.

