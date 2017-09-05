Could We Be Getting New Music From Michael Jackson?

A cryptic, 15-second clip shared on Michael Jackson’s Twitter page seems to be signaling new music from the late, great King Of Pop.

In the video, shots of a cartoon cat, spiderweb, wolf, crows and more can be seen before Michael’s eyes emerge in the clouds. The upcoming project be called Scream.

According to reports, posters for Scream have been plastered all over Germany, detailing the project as an album which will drop on Sept. 29.

The last time we got a posthumous release from the Jackson estate was in 2014, with his album Xscape. It debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it was lead by the song “Love Never Felt So Good” featuring Justin Timberlake. Looks like we’ll have to keep our eyes and ears peeled for new music later this month.