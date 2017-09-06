As teased on Monday (Sept. 4) on Twitter, Michael Jackson’s SCREAM—a 13-track collection featuring the classics “Thriller” and “Dirty Diana”—will be released Sept. 29. The project, a collaboration between Epic/Legacy Recordings and the estate of Michael Jackson, also boasts a newly created bonus track, “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous.”

Remixed by The White Panda, the bonus track is a mashup of five songs: “Blood on the Dance Floor,” “Dangerous,” “This Place Hotel,” “Leave Me Alone” and “Is It Scary.” The mashup premiered exclusively today (Sept. 6) on Shazam, with fans given a two-hour window (7 a.m.–9 a.m. ET) to Shazam any Michael Jackson song and unlock the new track. “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous” also will be offered as an instant free track with preorders of SCREAM digitally, and available on all streaming platforms.

The announcement of SCREAM follows on the heels of the world premiere of Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D at the Venice Film Festival (Sept. 4). In addition to the CD format (click here to order), a glow-in-the-dark, two-LP vinyl edition of the album will become available on Oct. 27. Each physical format will feature a unique poster. The poster and cover art conceal another surprise: the first-ever augmented reality (AR) experience created for a Jackson project.

SCREAM is available for iTunes preorder now.

Among the album’s 13 tracks are The Jacksons’ “This Place Hotel,” the first single written, composed and arranged solely by Michael Jackson, and “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Jackson sings the hook on the latter track, an international hit in 1985 by Rockwell and now making its first appearance on a Michael Jackson album.

Official Michael Jackson SCREAM album celebrations will take place this fall in Paris, London, Sydney, Berlin, Los Angeles and Tokyo. Fans will be treated to screenings of Jackson’s seven short films from the SCREAM album during the celebrations, followed by an afterparty. The screenings will include the 40-minute Michael Jackson’s Ghosts, rarely seen since its initial showing at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival. Additional information about the SCREAM album celebrations will be announced shortly.

SCREAM track list:

1. This Place Hotel

2. Thriller

3. Blood On the Dance Floor

4. Somebody’s Watching Me

5. Dirty Diana

6. Torture

7. Leave Me Alone

8. Scream

9. Dangerous

10. Unbreakable

11. Xscape

12. Threatened

13. Ghosts

Bonus Track: “Blood On the Dance Floor X Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up)”

This article was originally published on Billboard.