Although Beyonce had over a thousand Made In America festival attendees sing happy birthday (Sept. 3), it probably doesn’t compare to this level of recognition. To commemorate her 36th bornday, a few of the Lemonade artist’s family and friends replicated her wide-brimmed black hat look from her “Formation” video.

A few of the prominent women included her mother Tina Knowles Lawson, new mommy Serena Williams, her confidants Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and the iconic former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The two influencers have remained in each other’s corners for quite some time, trading words of support and encouragement along the way. In late 2016, Mrs. Obama sat down for an interview with Stephen Colbert where she celebrated the “Crazy In Love” singer. “She’s a sweetheart,” Obama said. “She’s smart, she’s creative, she’s a great mother, she loves her family.”

View a few of the photos below to see who else adorned the memorable outfit.

