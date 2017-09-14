Migos’ ‘Culture 2′ Is Coming And Could Feature Cardi B

Cardi B isn’t just the girlfriend of Migos’ Offset. The Bronx native may even be the trap trio’s secret weapon on their upcoming project. According to Quavo, the Cardi will reportedly be featured on Culture 2.

TMZ caught up with Quavo outside of LAX when he dropped the bombshell. Although the rapper tried to avoid a lot of questions about Cardi and her impact on the industry thus far, he did confirm her appearance on the new tape. “Culture 2…she gon’ be on Culture 2,” he said.

Migos have been tempting fans with the Culture 2 for quite some time now. While the crew previously worried fans that the project would never drop, Offset most recently spilled in an interview in Jun 2017, that the album would possibly drop in Oct. 2017.

Stay tuned for more updates about Culture 2.