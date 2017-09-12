Migos And Meek Mill Drop Unreleased Collaboration, “Contagious”

Migos have oddly been sitting on “Contagious” since 2014 — possibly due to label politics — but the Meek Mill-assisted cut is now here in full.

READ: Migos Play With Fire & Smoke In The “Too Hotty” Video

The track showcases the four exuberant rappers spreading their “Contagious” rhymes in lively form. In related Migos news, Cardi B and Offset were spotted with their hands all over each during NYFW.

READ: Yasiin Bey, Damian Marley, Migos & More Light Up Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest