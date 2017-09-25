Migos Confirmed As First Musical Guest For MTV’s TRL Reboot

MTV is a week away from debuting its hotly anticipated revamp of TRL, and today they have unveiled the performers for its Oct. 2 premiere: Ed Sheeran and Migos.

TRL will air live, weekdays at 3:30 p.m. EST from MTV’s newly expanded Times Square studio. The show will be hosted by internet sensation D.C. Young Fly and the “TRL Squad,” which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins.

With this refresh comes updates for the digital age. While the TV show will be its anchor, TRL is an always-on content engine for MTV, with the brand extending across digital and social realms like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

Real time clips from the main show will be distributed to social media, supplemented by original digital segments, short-form social videos and blog posts. Additionally, there will be an official TRL show on Musical.ly, airing on Mondays and Thursdays.

This article was originally published on Billboard.