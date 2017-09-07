Miguel set aside his knack for covering other artists’ songs and making them his own to release another stellar single. Titled “Shockandawe,” the melody found its way to streaming services in the wee hours of Thursday morning (Sept. 7).

READ: Miguel Makes His Triumphant Return With New Song, “Sky Walker” (Feat. Travi$ Scott)

The feel-good track will probably put you in a good mood or transport you to the nearest fashion week runway as you strut down the street. “Bang bang, baby, break yourself/ Lose control when I take the world/ I dropped the bomb/ Did I take your bomb/ Just shock and awe/ Better brace yourself,” the “Adorn” singer croons.

Stay tuned for potential updates on when you can expect Miguel’s next album.