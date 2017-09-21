It hasn’t been the best month for Kevin Hart. After videos and photos of him allegedly cheating with several other women hit the Internet, the comedian has been wrapped up in number of situations, including attempted extortion.

READ: Laugh At My Pain: The Internet Turns Kevin Hart’s Apology Into An Auto-Tune Jam

While nearly everyone has offered their opinions on Hart’s dilemma, funny man Mike Epps has stepped in to give serious advice on how he could overcome the madness.

Epps initially empathized with Hart and the challenges that come with being an entertainer in the limelight. “It’s definitely hard for any entertainer. You know, especially if you’re a male figure and you’re out here in the spotlight,” he said. “I think we all do get targeted…We do have a target on our backs. That mixed with us just being ourself, sometimes it gets us in trouble, man.” The ‘target’ that the Friday actor was referring to, is the same one Hart addressed in his apology video on Instagram earlier this week.

Although Epps understood the position Hart is in at the moment, he offered some life lessons that could be used moving forward. “All I can say is, You ain’t perfect and you ain’t Jesus so, you know. Jesus died for our sins so hey man, you got a right to mess up sometimes,” he continued. “Just keep your head up, Kev… Keep your wee wee in your pants, man.”

READ: Mike Epps Allegedly Cut Estranged Wife Off To Force Divorce Settlement

Epps has had his fair share of marriage drama in the last year as well. In May 2017, it was reported that the comedian was denying his estranged wife spousal and child support following their separation. His ex-wife, Mechelle Epps, was reportedly requesting $109K in support payments. Their divorce was later finalized in Sept. 2017.

As for Kevin, let’s hope that the mega-star learned his lesson and takes Epps’ advice.