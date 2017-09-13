Mike WiLL Made It and YG released a new pre-game anthem inspired by NFL star Von Miller. You won’t find any booze in this video, it’s all about hard work, dedication and keeping your eye on the prize. In conjunction with adidas’ N.E. Pulse Collection, the trio encourages all to give life their best effort in “Heart of a Lion.”

“I’ve always been a fan of adidas and how they create, and they’ve been a fan of my work, so we came together with Von Miller to create something,” said Mike WiLLMade about the collaboration. “It’s really all about Von Miller working out – they recorded his heartbeat and asked if we could do something with that… so I took the approach of finding a tempo from his BPM and built from there. Finding something new and fresh and different, like I always do when I go in the studio and work.”

