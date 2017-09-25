First MLB Player Takes A Knee During National Anthem

Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell on Saturday (Sept. 23) became the first major league baseball player to take a knee during the national anthem.

READ: Donald Trump Spews Scathing Comments On NFL Players Who Protest Injustice

Maxwell now joins countless NFL and NBA players in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who’s been at the center of a controversial protest that condemns the extrajudicial murders and injustices of black and brown peoples in the United States.

Maxwell’s decision to kneel came after Donald Trump made reference to NFL players not standing for the anthem as employees who “should be fired by their teams.” Trump’s speech took place on Friday in Huntsville, Ala., where Maxwell grew up.

READ: And Now A Word From J. Cole: J.Cole Offers A Solution For Colin Kaepernick

An African-American raised in a military family, Maxwell stands with Colin Kaepernick and other athletes attempting to raise awareness of police brutality and civil mistreatment at the highest level.

Maxwell had this to say in regards to his actions: