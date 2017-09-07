Fifty-four years ago today, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech resounded through the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, as he called for an end to racism in the United States. Things didn’t quite pan out the way he’d hoped.

Some strides were made. In fact, today’s DREAMers come to the U.S. as minors, from underprivileged, marginalized communities and Third World countries. They knowingly or unknowingly, risk their lives for the chance at a brighter future.

READ: Barack Obama Defends DACA Against The Trump Administration: “To Target These Young People Is Wrong”

Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, implemented by the Obama Administration, immigrants who arrive here as children are afforded the opportunity to pursue work and education, with renewable permits to stay in the country should they qualify.

In the wake of Trump’s announcement to phase out DACA, Martin Luther King Jr.’s son is asked about his opinion regarding Trump and his administration’s decision to ax a program that has contributed exponentially to our growing economy.

READ: Jeff Sessions Officially Announces Trump’s Decision To End DACA

You’d think that the legacy of such a historical figure, whose life work centered on the very freedom of black and brown peoples, would find Trump – at the very least – problematic.

Quite the contrary. Homie thinks we need to take 45 for his “word” and give him “the benefit of the doubt.”

In the words of JAY-Z: “Okay.”

See what he had to say in full here. What say you?