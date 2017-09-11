Travi$ Scott Set Off Moët Rosé x Public School’s Bottle Launch Party

On Sunday evening (Sept 10), a swarm of tastemakers and fashion forward attendees flooded the launch party of Moët & Chandon x Public School’s new Rosé bottle collaboration. The NYFW crowd took over downtown Manhattan’s Fulton Market with PS designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne to celebrate the sleek new release.

Vashtie and Ruckus kept the party going well after midnight with DJ sets and the party-starter, Travi$ Scott, closed the event with an electrifying performance. Stars like Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Halsey, G Eazy, Diplo, Tinashe, Mack Wilds, D.R.A.M. and more were also in attendance.

All around the swanky venue, Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé bottles were strewn about with a few eye-catching art installations. Event-goers were also treated to amber-glowing champagne water fountains and munchies in the form of Moët x PSNY branded bags filled with chocolate covered Pringles.

Do you want to blend in or do you want to stand out? #MOETxPSNY A post shared by moetusa (@moetusa) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

The Moët & Chandon and Public School collection features 3 limited edition designed bottles of Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé and feature “hidden designs when captured by a camera flash.”

As a final bespoke touch, the jeroboam is complete with an etched leather label. 750ml ($59.99), limited edition case of all three ($999) will be available nationwide on October 1st at SherryLehmann.com.