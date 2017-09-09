Danielle Palmer, a Missouri mom with an oversupply of breast milk, donated about 1,040 ounces of her liquid gold to help mothers with babies in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

According to USA Today, Palmer’s son Truett, born earlier this year, is unable to nurse because of a congenital heart defect. However, that hasn’t stopped his mom from pumping every day since he was born.

READ: Beyonce Travels To Houston To Support Hurricane Harvey Victims

“I have two other boys,” Palmer said. “I’ve always had an oversupply. When I first had Truett, I was pumping 16 to 20 ounces per pump. All of that milk was going straight to the freezer.”

Pregnancy care center Guiding Star Mid-Missouri packed the frozen milk in a deep freezer with long-distance ice packs into a truck and drove it to small towns in Montgomery County, Texas for specific moms in need.