Montia Sabbag, the woman who claims to have spent time with Kevin Hart inside a Las Vegas hotel last month, stood front and center during a press conference Wednesday (Sept. 20) and said that contrary to what the comedian has alleged, she hasn’t done anything wrong.

“I’m not a stripper,” said Sabbag. “I have not broken any laws.”

Right before attorney Lisa Bloom took over, Sabbag also expressed regret. “I’m truly sorry for any involvement I had in this,” she told reporters.

READ Twitter Dug Up An Old Interview Of Kevin Hart Talking About Why He Wouldn’t Cheat

Bloom, who represented Blac Chyna during her public feud with Rob Kardashina as well as women who have accused Tyga and Usher of crimes, said her client and Hart are victims who are both being played. “We are not suing him,” said Bloom. “We are not making any claims against him.”

The 56-year-old attorney insists Sabbag is the “victim of several felonies,” claiming someone snuck cameras into the room, and the Jumanji star is being extorted by someone else. “Kevin Hart appears to be the victim of this criminal just as Montia is the victim of this criminal,” Bloom said. “We will go to authorities immediately to report this matter. It is a crime to put a camera in a private place.”

Bloom did however say that Sabbag won’t be taking a lie detector test. According to ET, sources close to the 38-year-old actor say he and his team are “just riding out the storm right now.”

Last weekend, Kevin Hart took to Instagram to deliver an apology to his pregnant wife and children for what he claimed were “poor decisions.” Shortly afterward, it was discovered there was a “sexually suggestive” tape of Hart with another woman. TMZ reports the footage is not a sex tape.

READ Torrei Hart Speaks Out Amid Kevin Hart Extortion Cheating Scandal

The following week, things only got worse when Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, sat with Inside Edition to allege that what’s currently plaguing the box-office actor was the reason their eight-year marriage came to an end.