Nigerian singer Mr Eazi just gave his single “Leg Over” some new legs with the backing of Major Lazer, French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign. After signing with Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment in May, the entertainer/entrepreneur has found himself under the watchful eye of the music industry’s biggest producers.

Stream Eazi’s new “Leg Over (Remix)” below.

