Mr. MFN’ eXquire Slows It Down For The Ladies On “Strawberry Waterfalls” (Video)

Mr. MFN’ eXquire decided to take a break from his Brooklyn Zoo hip-hop to slow it down for the ladies with the new music visuals for “Strawberry Waterfalls.”

With The Alchemist behind the piano-led instrumentals, Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire takes fans on a journey of wild and passionate sex with his significant other. The song is humorous, yet it fits eXquire hardcore exterior that he delivers on wax.

In the grainy video touched with a hint of purple, Mr. eXquire shows off his vocal cords by intensely belting out the songs’s lyrics and hook. While Mr. eXquire gets in tune with his R&B side, an alluring woman seductively waltzes around the Crown Heights MC.

“Strawberry Waterfalls” comes from Mr. eXquire’s Brainiac EP, released last month.

Watch the video above.