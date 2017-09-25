Can you see the connection between JAY-Z’s stirring 4:44 album and Junot Díaz’s critically acclaimed book, This Is How You Lose Her? According to one fan of music and literature, the thematic parallels are there. Or, at the very least, if you love one, there’s a high probability you’ll be satisfied indulging in the other.

Kiara Garrett took to her social media pages to share a suggested reading list of books one may enjoy if they call a particular album a favorite. The list, which picked up steam on Facebook, includes albums like Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, Usher’s Confessions and J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only, as well as books like American Street, Their Eyes Were Watching God and The House on Mango Street.

“In the spirit of #WeNeedDiverseBooks and working for a real live “We Got Yall” … I have decided to create a list of book recommendations,” she wrote on Facebook. “If you liked this album, read this book.”

In the mood to expand your literary palate? Dive into Garrett’s recommendations and find the right book for your next book club meeting,

JAY-Z, 4:44

Solange, A Seat At The Table

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp A Butterfly

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Nothing Was The Same

Rihanna, ANTI

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Usher, Confessions

Migos, Culture

SZA, Ctrl

Erykah Badu, Baduizm

2 Chainz, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

The Internet, Ego Death

Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow“