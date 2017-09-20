Last month, Mystikal turned himself in for charges of rape and kidnapping. The New Orleans rapper, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, is now officially indicted for both charges by a Louisiana grand jury and his bond is set at $3 million.

KSLA News 12 reports Mystikal – who in 2004 was sentenced to six years in state prison for sexual battery – is indicted on one count of first-degree rape and another for second-degree kidnapping. 26-year-old Averweone Darnell Holman is indicted for the same, for his alleged role in the incident that took place at a Shreveport, Louisiana casino in October 2006. His bond is also set at $3 million.

Tenichia Monieck Wafford, 42, has been indicted for obstruction of justice as well after police officials claimed she tried to coerce the reported victim into rescinding her story. Her bond is set at $500,000.