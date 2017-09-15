NAO Releases ‘An ’80s Jam’ Titled “Nostalgia”

To keep fans’ earbuds satisfied with new tunes, NAO debuted her latest offering that’ll surely please your musical soul.

The critically-acclaimed R&B artist released “Nostalgia,” a track she dubbed an “80s jam” as noted by SPIN. The song precedes the For All We Know artist’s next album, which she promised her fans that she “won’t keep you waiting long.”

Get ready to continuously hit the replay button below.