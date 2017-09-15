Naomi Campbell Praises Fenty Beauty, Says “It’s About Time”

A week after its highly-anticipated release, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty collection continues to make much-needed waves in the beauty industry. With an astounding 40 shades of foundation, the at-times forgotten darker complexioned women finally have something that was made with them in mind.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell supports the innovative and inclusive new line, saying that “it’s about time” a makeup line was created for every woman who wants to feel beautiful.

“It’s 2017, so for all those who are doing it, congratulations,” said Campbell in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK. “The world is moving so quickly, and you’ve got to move with it.”

Campbell also spoke on her struggles in the industry when it came to insecurities regarding her own dark skin.

“I overheard certain conversations about me, but I’m not going to make excuses,” she explained. “If they didn’t have my make-up shade, then we’d find a way, we’d mix the colour. You’ve got to work hard no matter what. I kept my head down and got it done.”

“I remember when I was younger going into London and only being able to go into two counters to buy make-up of colour. So I tell new models, ‘You have to find a way, and if that means you have to bring your own foundation shade, then bring your own, because that’s what I had to do’.”

During the official launch of her line, Rihanna said “In every product, I was like: ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl, there needs to be something for a really pale girl, there needs to be something in-between.'”