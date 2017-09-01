Season 3 of Narcos descends upon us Friday night (Sept. 1) on Netflix. Ahead of the hit show’s third season premiere, we speak with Arturo Castro about politics, Latinos in Hollywood and his new villainous role as the pompous and crazed son to one of the four Cali Cartel bosses.

READ: Growing Up Latino With ‘Broad City’s Arturo Castro

“It’s definitely a very different character than anything I’ve played before. He’s so different from me, I’m not a raging sociopath,” he tells us of his David Rodriguez character, which is polar opposite of the queer, happy-go-lucky “Jaime” from Broad City. “[But] he’s really loyal to his family and wants to protect the throne at all cost. And so I drew on getting his father’s approval to justify all his very sick actions.”

READ: Pedro Pascal Of ‘Narcos’ Talks Life After Pablo Escobar

Castro, who is of Guatemalan descent, goes on to talk about his “Che Guevara moment” in middle school and how he’s been active in our country’s current political climate. Watch the whole thing up top.